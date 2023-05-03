Two residents of a south-central Abilene home were found shot to death Wednesday morning, one dead at the scene and the other dying at an Abilene hospital.

Dead at the scene was a juvenile male, whom police did not identify. Found shot and transported to the hospital was Michelle McClure, 54, who later died.

Police were summoned on a injured subject call to the 3100 block of South Sixth Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. They found two shooting victims.

There was no information from the Abilene Police Department on when the shooting occurred.

Police believe McClure shot the juvenile before shooting herself.

An AOD report did not indicate if the two victims were related.

The case remains under investigation.

The apparent homicide would the fourth this year in Abilene. The others were:

Jan. 1 - Ashley Rapp, struck intentionally by a vehicle outside her residence in the 3100 block of College St.

Jan. 2 - Bruce Alan Payne Jr., blunt force trauma in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive

Jan. 11 - Joseph Louis Johnson, attacked at the south-side Salvation Army

Arrests were made in all three previous killings.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene juvenile shot to death, woman shoots self and later dies