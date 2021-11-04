Abilene man who allegedly led police on chase while fugitive for child sex crimes indicted

The Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child on numerous occasions and for later attempting to elude law enforcement officers in his vehicle.

Roderick Spurlock, 41, was indicted on one charge of sexual abuse of a child continuous, two charges of sexual assault of a child, one charge of sexual assault of a child-one prior and one charge of evading arrest, according to court documents.

The investigation began in late April when a teen reported to a relative that Spurlock, who was an "on-and-off" boyfriend of a different relative, had inappropriately touched her private parts on several occasions, starting about two years ago, the documents said.

During the investigation that included an examination by a sexual assault nurse, the victim reported that she was forced to have different forms of sex with the suspect 35 to 45 times, the documents said.

The suspect told the victim to not tell anyone because "I am older and no one will believe you," the documents said.

Police filed court documents in the case Aug. 5.

Five days later, an officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety stopped Spurlock for a traffic violation on FM 89 in Buffalo Gap, according to court documents. Spurlock's vehicle did not have registration displayed.

Spurlock did not have a driver's license, according to the documents. When the officer went to his vehicle to check the registration and license status, Spurlock sped away, documents state.

During pursuit of Spurlock, the DPS officer was notified that Spurlock was a wanted fugitive out of Taylor County for sexual assault, according to the documents.

Spurlock allegedly drove at speeds hitting 100 mph, cut through the yard of one residence, disregarded stop signs and traffic signals, avoided tire deflation devices and disregarded "the safety of students from the Jim Ned High School cross country track team that was practicing on the roadway," the documents said.

The pursuit continued through south Taylor County into Abilene, where Spurlock stopped in the 1800 block of Sycamore Street and was arrested, the documents said.

Spurlock remains in Taylor County Jail, and his bonds total $156,000.

