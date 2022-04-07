A Taylor County grand jury Thursday re-indicted an Abilene man accused on being on methamphetamine while driving a vehicle involved in a fatal crash, according to court documents.

On Sept. 2, 2017, Torres allegedly was driving a pickup north on U.S. Highway 277 when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane. His truck struck another pickup driven southbound by Sarah Garcia, according to court documents.

Marcus Torres

An autopsy showed Garcia died at the scene from blunt force trauma as a result of the crash, documents said.

According to the documents, Torres consented to a blood test, which revealed the presence of meth.

Torres was arrested on a charge of second-degree felony manslaughter May 20, 2019, and taken to Taylor County Jail, according to online records. He originally was indicted in the case Aug. 1, 2019.

He has been out on a $50,000 bond since Jan. 14, 2020, according to jail records.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene man allegedly on meth when involved in fatal two-vehicle crash