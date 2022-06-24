An Abilene man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman a south Abilene residence.

Elkeithtryck Robert Mason Jr., 23 was arrested and charged with second degree felony aggravated assault of a 35-year-old woman, according to Abilene Police. As of Friday afternoon, he was in Taylor County Jail, with bond set at $100,000.

Police were called at about 1:25 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of South Pioneer Drive, where a person was reportedly injured.

Detectives found evidence at the scene that corroborated a female victim's assault claim, police said.

Mason was arrested shortly thereafter.

Police are asking other potential victims of Mason to call APD non-emergency number, 325-673-8331.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene man arrested for assaulting woman at south-side residence