Abilene man arrested in connection with Trent drive-by shooting

TRENT – An 18-year-old Abilene man was arrested Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred here late last month, according to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

Ethan Martin was booked into the Taylor County Jail on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm at habitation, a third-degree felony. According to the online jail website, his bond was set at $50,000.

The Sheriff's Office was contacted at just before midnight p.m. Feb. 28 about shots fired from a vehicle and striking a residence in Trent. No one was injured, the release said.

TCSO also said detectives identified more than one suspect and that additional charges may be filed.

