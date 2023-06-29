Abilene man arrested in the death of a child in his care

An Abilene man was arrested in Fort Worth in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child here.

Danny Duarte, 37, is in custody and will be returned to Taylor County to face a charge of first degree felony injury to a child and possible related charges in the death of the daughter of his girlfriend.

.

According to the Abilene Police Department report, Duarte was caring for the girl Sunday, when he called 911 to report that she was unconscious. Medical personnel arrived at the home in the 2300 block of North Mockingbird Lane, and the girl was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

She died there, the APD release stating she "succumbed to her injuries." Those was not specified.

Police say Duarte and the youngster were the only two people at the residence at the time of the emergency call.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene man arrested in the death of a child in his care