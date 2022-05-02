Abilene man arrested after stabbing multiple people at Cinco De Mayo event

A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing multiple people at a Cinco de Mayo celebration at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church in north Abilene, the Abilene Police Department said in a news release.

Miguel Martin Carrillo of Abilene was charged with five counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident at the church, 2525 Westview Drive.

The suspect was in the Taylor County Jail on Monday morning, and his bonds total $100,000, according to online jail records.

Abilene police who were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. learned that Carrillo allegedly was involved in a struggle with several individuals, who at one point were trying to restrain him, the release said.

During the struggle, four people were stabbed, and a fifth person was punched, APD said.

Taylor County Sheriff's Office deputies who were working security at the event took Carrillo into custody.

"The attacks appear to be random, and the victims did not know the suspect," the release said.

One stabbing victim was taken by ambulance and two others by private vehicle to the hospital. Two were treated and released, and a third was kept overnight for observation for more serious injuries, APD said.

A fourth stabbing victim was treated at the scene, police said.

The suspect, "who appeared to be under the influence," also was taken to the hospital for observation before being booked into the jail.

"Attacks that are random are senseless; but fortunately, the perpetrator is in custody,” Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley said in the release.

He also expressed thanks to the people who "risked their lives to restrain this suspect."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident should call major investigation officers at 325-676-6610.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 19 year old arrested after stabbing at Abilene Cinco De Mayo event