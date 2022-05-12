Abilene man arrested for stealing airport truck and evading police in low-speed chase

Abilene police arrested a 40-year-old man for reportedly stealing a fuel truck at the airport and leading police on an early morning, low-speed chase, the department said in a news release.

Police had to use spike strips to stop the vehicle, according to reports.

The vehicle, a 2008 Isuzu NPR refueling truck, was discovered to have been stolen from Abilene Regional Airport, police said.

Joseph Lee Dosson of Abilene was taken into custody just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police said.

He is charged with Third Degree Felony Evading Arrest and Second Degree Felony Theft.

Dosson is being held in the Taylor County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $60,000.

A call of a hit-and-run crash came to dispatch at 4:11 a.m. Thursday from a driver who said a large truck had struck their vehicle and fled the scene, police said. The collision occurred at Judge Ely Boulevard and Avenue E.

Abilene police found the truck and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop, and officers began a pursuit, according to reports.

The driver, later identified as Dosson, continued to evade officers for several blocks. until officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle near Industrial and Treadaway boulevards.

Dosson, a transient, appears to have acted alone and "does not appear to be connected to any other groups of concern," according to police reports.

Abilene police are working in conjunction with federal partners, police said, and additional charges are possible.

