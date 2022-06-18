Abilene man charged in connection with infant's death, the city's fifth homicide

Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
·1 min read

An Abilene man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant due to "severe child abuse," the Abilene Police Department said in a news release late Friday.

Raymond Medina, 29, was charged with first-degree felony murder. He has been in the Taylor County Jail since Tuesday on an unrelated warrant for assault family violence, the release said.

Raymond Medina
Raymond Medina

His bond was set at $2 million.

The investigation began after police were notified about 10 a.m. Tuesday by a hospital that an infant's death appeared suspicious. The infant's mother had brought the child to the facility, the release said.

Officers obtained a murder warrant Friday, the release said, and the investigation continues.

The infant's death is the fifth homicide in Abilene this year.

More: Abilene grand jury indicts man in shooting 2 teens, killing 1

