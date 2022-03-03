Abilene man indicted for allegedly planning to kill his stepchildren

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted an Abilene man for allegedly trying to hire a coworker to kill his stepchildren, according to court documents.

Johnny Wayne Wright Jr. was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of first-degree capital murder (conspired), according to Taylor County Jail records. His bond was set at $250,000, and he remains in jail as of Thursday morning.

A day before Wright's arrest, one of his coworkers reported to Abilene police that Wright had offered the coworker $1,000 to kill Wright's stepchildren, according to a court document.

Wright also had a specific plan for the crime that included the coworker breaking into Wright's house, the document said.

"The coworker took the offer seriously because Wright has been reporting problems in his marriage and making disturbing statements about his stepchildren," the document said.

Those "disturbing statements" included using his stepchildren as a paycheck and a sexual reference to one of the children, the document said.

The coworker told police he walked away after hearing Wright's request. Wright allegedly later returned to the coworker and stated he, Wright, was going to purchase a firearm to kill the stepchildren and then the coworker, the document said.

During the investigation, a detective learned that Wright had arranged the purchase of an AR-15-style rifle in another county. The suspect also had attempted with his employer to take time off to pick up the firearm, the document said.

Because of these alleged incidents, the document said, the employer terminated Wright's employment.

