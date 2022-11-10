Abilene man indicted for letting dogs out of shelter, resulting in two canine deaths

An Abilene man Thursday was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for letting all of the dogs at the Abilene Animal Shelter's kennels out in August, resulting in two animal deaths.

According to court documents, George Paul Jones was arrested in connection with a call of burglary of a building at the shelter Aug. 26. A caller said the front door was unlocked and there were "dogs everywhere," the documents state.

It appeared someone had broken in and freed the dogs from their kennels, police said, while several vehicles on the property had been broken into.

While securing the area, police saw three dogs mauling a smaller dog, and other dogs running loose, the documents state.

Another dead dog was found in the facility's laundry room. It apparently had been mauled by other dogs.

A van parked at the property was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle was found by a police officer. Inside were two dogs and a wallet belonging to Jones, documents state.

The officer located and arrested Jones. He had the keys to the stolen vehicle in his pocket, police said.

Police went into an abandoned building from which Jones had emerged and found a backpack containing medical and pet items, documents with Jones' name on them, two buckets and another dog.

The van was searched and found to contain keys from the shelter, court documents say.

The two dogs with the van were identified as coming from the shelter.

According to police, Jones admitted to a detective that he took the van without permission and to breaking into the shelter, letting all the dogs out of their kennels, taking two dogs and taking the keys and other items.

His charges include cruelty to animals, a second count of burglary of a building and a third count theft charge.

