Abilene man indicted for stabbing people at Cinco De Mayo event

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted a man who allegedly stabbed or threatened with a knife at least five people at a Cinco De Mayo festival in late April.

Miguel Carrillo was indicted on five charges of aggravated assault for the attacks that occurred April 30 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Drive.

Abilene police called to the scene about 9 p.m. discovered that Taylor County Sheriff's Office deputies had placed Carrillo, then 19, in handcuffs and on the ground, according to court documents. The deputies were providing security for the event.

Police interviewed several witnesses and victims. Victim No. 1 stated he had been punched and stabbed in the face. The victim had a deep cut from his right ear to nose, the documents stated.

Victim No. 2 told police that he was about to leave the festival when he was hit in the head from behind. The victim chased the suspect, who swung a knife. The victim suffered cuts on both hands, a forearm and the back and side of his head, the documents stated.

A third victim suffered a 4-inch laceration on the left side of his neck.

A man who witnessed the stabbings, according to the documents, chased the suspect to a fence and tried to subdue him. The suspect stabbed the witness in the face.

A fifth man who was a friend of some of the victims also chased the suspect, who swung the knife at him, the documents said.

The witnesses also told police that after the deputies handcuffed the suspect, he tried to run, the documents stated.

At the time of the incident, police said in a release that the attacks appeared random.

One stabbing victim was taken by ambulance and two others by private vehicle to the hospital. Two were treated and released, and a third was kept overnight for observation for more serious injuries, APD said at the time.

A fourth stabbing victim was treated at the scene.

Carrillo remains in Taylor County Jail, and his bonds total $625,000, or $125,000 for each of the five charges.

