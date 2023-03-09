Abilene man indicted in vehicular death of woman Jan. 1

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted Robert Floyd McClure in the killing of Ashley Rapp in the first hour of 2023.

McClure, 45, was accused of fatally striking Ashley Rapp, 35, with a vehicle in the 3100 block of College Street in south-central Abilene before 1 a.m. Jan 1.

Abilene Police at the time believed McClure's action culminated a domestic quarrel outside of a shared residence.

McClure fled but was apprehended by police and charged with first degree felony murder. He was jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Rapp was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she died.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene man indicted in vehicular death of woman in January