Abilene man recovering from gunshot wound after fight erupts at party, police say

An Abilene man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an altercation Friday at a northeast Abilene residence, police sad.

The incident occurred at a house party in the 2100 Block of Lincoln Drive on Friday around 11:40 p.m., police said.

Officers responded after calls indicated a shooting had occurred.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had been shot outside of the home and transported to the hospital by private auto.

Police said an altercation between a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old man resulted in shots being fired by both men.

One of the men was struck by a shot, police said.

Detectives with the department's Major Investigations Bureau are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.

The injured man remains at the hospital, listed in stable condition, police said.

