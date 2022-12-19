A 37-year-old Abilene man was sentenced to 20 years for child pornography charges, the Abilene Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Michael Douty was sentenced to 20 years and 15 years of supervised release for Promotion of Child Sexual Abuse Material by a federal district court, police said.

The sentence stems from a joint investigation between the Department of Homeland Security and Abilene police in 2021, which culminated with a search and arrest warrant executed Douty's home.

That investigation indicated Douty uploaded inappropriate material through private chat applications.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene man sentenced to 20 years on child pornography charges