Abilene man sentenced to almost 24 years for 2019 fatal attempted robbery

Mar. 30—A Riley County judge on Tuesday sentenced an Abilene man to nearly 24 years in prison for his role in a 2019 attempted robbery that left one dead.

After Dylan Allan Hitsman, 21, pleaded guilty in February, Chief Judge Grant Bannister on Tuesday sentenced him to consecutively serve 253 months for second-degree murder and 32 months for aggravated battery in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

These will be served alongside his other sentences including 59 months for criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, 32 months for attempted aggravated robbery and 12 months for aggravated assault.

On the evening of Nov. 1, 2019, Tanner Zamecnik, 24, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana sale.

Police and EMS responded to Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place at 10 p.m. and found Zamecnik suffering from a gunshot wound on his upper torso. EMS took him and his passenger, Courtney Yowell, to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment, but Zamecnik later died from his injuries.

Officers arrested Hitsman, his younger brother, Jaylon, Richard Goens and Shamar Sutton in connection with the incident.

In an earlier hearing, Sutton said the group had planned to rob Zamecnik, whom the Hitsman brothers knew, to acquire marijuana. Sutton said he drove the four of them to meet Zamecnik, and the Hitsmans initially entered Zamecnik's car alone. He said Goens then received a signal to approach the vehicle, ultimately leading to Goen's gun firing, Zamecnik being struck, and Zamecnik's vehicle crashing into the apartment complex.

The cases against Jaylon, Goens and Sutton are ongoing. They are facing similar charges, but they are charged with first-degree murder, Dylan's original charge prior to the plea deal.

Bannister additionally ordered Hitsman to pay about $17,000 in restitution for the family's funeral expenses and Yowell's medical expenses, a cost he will share with any other defendants sentenced in the case.

He also must pay about $400 in related court costs and KBI DNA database fees.

Before Bannister announced the sentencing, he heard from Zamecnik's family members who reminisced about their son, nephew and grandson, urging that Hitsman face the maximum penalty for his actions. Dylan faced up to 301 months or 25 years and one month for his second-degree murder charge.

Zamecnik's mother, Sandra Zamecnik, said she was out of town at her nephew's wedding rehearsal when she received the call. She said she and the family rushed to the hospital and waited for the word that her son would be OK, which never came.

Sandra said Tanner was a kind and gentle soul who would not hurt anybody but also would not back down from standing up for himself or what was his. She said if someone asked him for help, he would have given it.

"For the life of my son, I would have given the money to (Dylan)," Sandra said. "For the few hundred dollars that cost him his life, and his life was worth so much more."

She said because of that night, Tanner never got to attend his cousin's wedding, help see his sister off to college, serve as his brother's best man or become a husband, father or uncle. Sandra recalled Tanner visiting the family about 10 days before the incident.

"The last thing he did was give us a hug and tell us he loved us," she said. "If I'd known that was the last time I would have gotten to hold him, I swear I would've never let him go."

Tanner's father, John Zamecnik, also said his son enjoyed hunting at their family farm, fishing and working on cars. He said though Tanner was not perfect, no one is, but he was loved all the same and now their family is no longer the same.

Addressing the court and family, Dylan asked for eventual forgiveness. He said he has thought back to the night every night since he'd been incarcerated, which he described as "the worst experience of my life."

"I can't even imagine the hurt and pain you go through..." he said. "I deeply regret the circumstances... "