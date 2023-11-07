Abilene man to serve 2 years in a federal prison after FBI investigation

Jacob William Kinkade of Abilene was charged June 20 with one count of "false and fraudulent claims" against the United States, according to a recent press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

The 44-year-old owner of Kinkade Family Services (KFS) plead guilty and was sentenced to two years in a federal prison. At that time, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix ordered him to pay $5,392 in restitution fees, in addition to a $6,000 fine.

Prisoners return to their cells at the Taylor County Jail.

Kinkade was previously a federal contractor with the United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office (USPO). He reportedly received up to 80% of his business’ revenue from the USPO.

When reached for comment, Sargent Marty Hargis of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office reported that the initial investigation began in the sheriff's office. It was discovered in March that Kinkade was billing for mental health services that did not occur. These services included group and individual therapy sessions, virtual therapy sessions, and urinalysis collections.

When the Taylor County Sheriff's Office uncovered these federal crimes, they turned over the investigation completely to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to his plea documents, Kinkade had a patient, only labeled as “Witness 1,” who was under a supervised release with the USPO. When incriminating text messages with the witness were compared to supervision records, the FBI discovered multiple anomalies between services rendered and what Kinkade billed.

When pressed during an interview with the FBI, Kinkade revealed that for three years he had been billing the USPO for services that did not occur. His own confession proved to be the damning evidence in this expedited investigation.

