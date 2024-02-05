In a time of new housing developments, road expansions, and more families moving to Abilene, the city will be hosting its first State of the City Address since the Covid-19 Pandemic. It will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center.

Mayor Weldon Hurt will be hosting this informational event, so that citizens may "learn what the City of Abilene and its partners envision for the year ahead," according to the city's recent press release.

Hurt will be joined by Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley, along with Misty Mayo, the CEO of Development Corporation of Abilene. Guests will also hear from both independent school districts and the chamber of commerce.

Reporter-News will be on scene to cover any breaking stories that result.

Presentations include:

Robert Hanna - City Manager

Misty Mayo - Development Corporation of Abilene

Doug Peters - Abilene Chamber of Commerce

Judge Phil Crowley - Taylor County

Joe Waldron- Abilene ISD

Joey Light - Wylie ISD

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene mayor to host State of the City Address Tuesday