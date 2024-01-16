Abilene named as future location for Chicken Salad Chick restaurant

Chicken Salad Chick, a franchise specializing in chicken salad, is coming to Amarillo by the end of 2022.

Abilene will have a new type of chicken restaurant by 2029, this one focused specifically on chicken salad, according to a company news release.

Chicken Salad Chick, a franchise that began as a stay-at-home mom's signature dish, announced that locations would open across Texas cities, including Abilene. The restaurant is known for its varieties of chicken salad, and has 30 locations across Texas.

The franchisee for the Abilene location is Mark Blessing, a Granbury resident who has opened several Great Clips locations. As part of his franchising agreement, he will open Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Stephenville, Granbury, and Abilene.

The restaurants are expected to open within the next five years. Addresses for the Stephenville, Granbury, and Abilene locations have not been announced as of Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

This announcement included 21 locations opening between four franchise agreements, all of which are estimated to open within the next five years. Those agreements included:

11 locations in Austin, with franchisees Troy Morrison and Keaton Craig. Morrison has been a franchisee for Taco Bell and Wingstop locations. Morrison also signed on to add six locations to Oklahoma City.

Five locations across Longview, Greenville, and Tyler, operated by Jack and Mona Gabriel. The couple opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Tyler in 2023.

Two locations in Lubbock, operated by Laura Garrison and Moua Meng. Garrison opened a location in Amarillo in June.

“As our brand awareness and guest loyalty continue to increase, we are seeing a demand in franchise opportunities and tremendous growth for the brand throughout the state,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “This momentum is fueling our mission to become America’s favorite place for chicken salad. We are more than humbled to support our existing and new franchise owners throughout Texas as they continue to thrive and push our purpose of Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others forward to all reaches of the state.”

People can learn more about Chicken Salad Chick by visiting chickensaladchick.com, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The franchise is eyeing future expansions into Corpus Christi, Dennison, McAllen, Texarkana and Wichita Falls. People can learn more about franchising at chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

