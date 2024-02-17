Abilene non-profit organizes community feast for the underserved & homeless

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The non-profit organization ‘Let Us Breathe’ in Abilene is organizing a community feast on Saturday.

The theme, “Empower the Plate,” resembles the purpose of this event: To experience the joy of giving by contributing to our community feast for the underserved and homeless.

Free smoked brisket, pulled pork, beans, and macaroni salad will be served at Woodson High School Gym from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., located at 342 Cockerrel Drive.

