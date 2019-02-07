Abilene Oil and Gas Limited (ASX:ABL): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you own shares in Abilene Oil and Gas Limited (ASX:ABL) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What ABL’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.6, we can surmise that the Abilene Oil and Gas share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Abilene Oil and Gas shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Abilene Oil and Gas’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does ABL’s size influence the expected beta?

Abilene Oil and Gas is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of AU$1.2m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Abilene Oil and Gas has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Abilene Oil and Gas’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

