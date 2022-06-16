Abilene orthodontist charged with writing fraudulent prescriptions

Victor Lee

EDITOR'S NOTE: A Taylor County grand jury on June 15, 2022 found Dr. Victor Lee not guilty of the charges.

++++++

An Abilene orthodontist arrested Monday for allegedly writing prescriptions in patients' names for his own use denied the allegations in a post on his Facebook page Tuesday.

Dr. Victor Lee, 38, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance by fraud. He is free on a $15,000 bond.

More: Abilene police report five arrested Tuesday, including three for aggravated kidnapping

More: Taylor County Sheriff's agents arrest Abilene man for 2 kilos of meth worth about $100,000

More: Abilene police report five arrested Tuesday, including three for aggravated kidnapping

A court document indicated that in June 2017, Abilene police were notified by a pharmacy that Lee had called in prescriptions for Xanax and Klonopin for two patients. Both patients had the same last name — Lee.

The pharmacist reported that the prescriptions were suspicious because of a patient's age and the quantity of the medication: 90 pills with three refills, the documents stated. Lee also was unable to provide his Drug Enforcement Administration number and gave three different ones, all which were incorrect.

Lee later tried to pick up the prescriptions, which the pharmacy did not fill.

According to the court document, during the investigation, police also interviewed a woman who reported that Lee had written her a prescription when she had the flu in March 2017. He also called in prescriptions for Alprazolam and Clonazepam. The court document states that the woman picked up all three medications but Lee's driver's license was used according to a pharmacy log.

However, the court document also states the woman said that Lee picked up the prescriptions.

The woman also alleged that Lee would fill prescriptions in his parents' names for Xanax and Klonopin, the document stated.

In his Facebook post Tuesday, Lee wrote, "The allegations are completely false and come from the same source who has been using multiple avenues to lie and slander my name for over a year now (see my April 30, 2017 post below.) This disgruntled individual who I had a non-marital relationship with, has a significant financial obligation to me and she is using these charges to retaliate."

Story continues

The actual post he references was April 30, 2018, when he wrote about recent accusations about him on social media: "They are completely false and derive from a single individual who has continually harassed and slandered me privately, professionally, and publicly. They continue to do so in an anonymous fashion."

Lee also faces two misdemeanor charges in connection with the same woman who allegedly was prescribed the flu medication.

According to court documents, in May 2017, after the woman and Lee had stopped dating, he came into her house uninvited, grabbed and squeezed her arm, causing pain, and broke her phone. In connection with the event, Abilene police arrested him Sept. 27, 2017, on charges of assault family violence, criminal mischief, trespass and interference with an emergency call. He was released on bonds totaling $12,000.

Lee was arrested again Aug. 15, 2018, for a misdemeanor charge for allegedly sharing with a mutual friend and the woman's ex-husband intimate photos of Lee and the woman.

Court documents state that the woman learned about the shared photos on May 24, 2017.

Lee began practicing in Abilene in 2007 when he joined Dr. Jim Bill Morrow. Lee eventually took over the practice and moved it in 2014 to the former location of Bunkley's Sound Systems, 3002 S. Clack St., according to Reporter-News files.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene orthodontist charged with writing fraudulent prescriptions