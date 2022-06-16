Abilene orthodontist Victor Lee found not guilty on prescription charges

A Taylor County jury Wednesday found Abilene orthodontist Dr. Victor Lee not guilty of a charge of possession of a controlled substance by fraud.

The jury took about 35 minutes Wednesday afternoon to render its verdict in the trial that began Monday in 42nd District Court, presided by Judge James Eidson.

Lee was arrested Aug. 27, 2018, on the third-degree felony charge and released later that day on a $15,000 bond, according to Taylor County Jail online records. He was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury on Jan. 17, 2019.

In the indictment, he was accused of prescribing two medications for his parents and then attempting to pick them up.

The day after his arrest, Lee posted on his Facebook page, "The allegations are completely false and come from the same source who has been using multiple avenues to lie and slander my name."

