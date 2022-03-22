A Winters man arrested in connection with two robberies is a suspect in other cases, Abilene police said in a news release Tuesday.

Wyman Cameron Burson III, 31, has been in the Taylor County Jail on two counts of second-degree felony robbery since his arrest on Feb. 8. His bonds total $450,000.

"Detectives are working on five other cases including two other robberies, an aggravated robbery, an attempted robbery and a theft" that his arrest will help close, the release said.

Burson originally was arrested for a robbery in January at the Farm and Ranch Western Wear store, located on 3000 Southwest Drive.

With the assistance of surveillance video and public tips, Burson was identified as a suspect, the release said.

The investigation continues as officers with APD's major investigations bureau prepare cases to present to the District Attorney's Office, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene PD: Winters man suspected in several robberies, thefts