A traffic stop Tuesday in north Abilene led police to discover 65 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle and arrest the driver, according to a report.

At about 2 that afternoon, police stopped Gary Lindley of Trinity after he allegedly failed to signal a lane change in the 1300 block of Grape Street. An Abilene Police Department canine unit was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics, police said.

The detection of narcotics gave officers probable cause to search the vehicle and occupants. Police said they discovered four bags of marijuana totaling about 65 pounds.

Lindley was charged with second-degree felony possession of marijuana (50 to 500 pounds) and taken to Taylor County Jail.

According to jail records, he was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police find 65 pounds marijuana during traffic stop