Abilene police adding increased traffic enforcement in wake of record deaths

The Abilene Police Department announced increased traffic enforcement beginning Monday, the enforcement intended to encourage safe driving habits after a record number of fatalities on Abilene roads.

Enforcement officers will target specific areas of the city daily through the rest of of the year, police said.

In the first nine months of 2022, Abilene passed the total number of fatal traffic deaths seen in all of 2021. From Jan. 1 through September, police have responded to 18 fatal crashes that have resulted in 23 fatalities.

The previous record was 21 deaths in 2014.

"Police want to remind all drivers to practice safe driving habits and slow down while on our roadways," the department said in a news release.

In previous statements, the department has said the reasons for the crashes vary. Six of the deaths have involved motorcycles.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police adding increased traffic enforcement in wake of deaths