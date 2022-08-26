Abilene police arrest 12 on prostitution charges

The Abilene Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety collaborated in the arrest of 12 people on charges of prostitution over a two-day period beginning Wednesday, police said in a statement Friday.

The operation, involving an undercover female police officer, targeted an area along South First Street.

The suspects, all male, were arrested while meeting with the undercover female officer, who they thought was a prostitute, and paying for services, police said.

All 12 suspects are charged with State Jail Felony Solicitation of Prostitution.

