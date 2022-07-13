Abilene police arrest fleeing suspect in woman's residence, investigate shooting

A man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police officers and entering a woman's garage apartment in south-central Abilene, the Abilene Police Department said.

In an unrelated incident, police also are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in central Abilene.

Police were serving a motion-to-revoke warrant in the 1900 block of Oak Street at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect ran from officers, according to a police report.

The running man threw a BB gun on the ground and entered a nearby garage apartment behind a house. Police said the woman in the residence did not give the suspect permission to enter.

The suspect was apprehended and charged with evading arrest/detection with previous conviction and burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony. He was taken to Taylor County Jail.

His bonds for the new charges total $30,000, which is in addition to the $30,000 bond for a previous charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault, according to online jail records. He also has 11 city tickets.

Also, police were called to the 700 block of Victoria Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire.

A homeowner reported finding shell casings in the yard. While checking the area, police also discovered bullets had struck two vehicles.

Police continue to investigate the deadly conduct case.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Suspect flees into Abilene woman's garage apartment