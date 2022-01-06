Abilene police arrested a man Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording in a bath/dressing room.

The man was arrested at his home in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street, according to police reports.

Police said his girlfriend allegedly found nude images of their children on his cellular phone.

A search warrant was executed at the residence. During an interview, the man told police he had recorded the children in the shower and kept the photos for "sexual gratification," according to reports.

He was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail. He was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $45,000.

Editor's note: Police identified the man but the Reporter-News chose not to publish his identity because that could identify the victims.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police arrest man for child porn, 'invasive' recordings