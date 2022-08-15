Abilene police arrest man for convenience store robbery, firing gun in city

Abilene police arrested a man early Saturday for an alleged robbery at a convenience store in the 800 block of Grape Street, according to reports released Monday.

Police arrested Justin Babbs on charges of aggravated robbery and discharging a firearm, according to police.

Officers responded to a robbery in progress around 12:46 a.m., the calling party describing a suspect and a vehicle. Babb allegedly took merchandise from the store without paying, displaying a firearm.

His vehicle was found nearby by a police officer and Babb was seen exiting it, a report states. A police dog provided a positive alert upon search of the vehicle.

During the search, a usable amount of marijuana was located Babbs' front pocket, while a gun was found in the vehicle, along with the merchandise reported stolen.

Police found multiple fired shell casings inside and outside of the vehicle, which matched unfired ammunition in it.

A witness at the scene told police he had heard multiple gunshots earlier in the evening and that Babbs had reportedly fired shots near the area.

The fired shell casings matched the other ammunition, police said, clues at the scene providing "evidence the defendant fired multiple gunshots in a municipality."

The victim wishes to press charges, police said. Babb's bonds for both charges totaled $43,000, according to jail records.

