Abilene police arrest man for criminal trespass at Long Early Learning Center

Abilene police arrested a 22-year-old Abilene man Tuesday for criminal trespass after he was identified being on the Long Early Learning Center campus.

Andrew Miller reportedly had criminally trespassed at the campus earlier in the year, according to police.

Miller was identified while in the parking area of the campus by faculty, police said.

A school employee then contacted police, who arrested him.

There was no threat to students, faculty or to the school, police said.

He was taken to Taylor County Jail without incident, according to reports.

