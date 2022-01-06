Abilene police arrest man for harboring runaway minor, possessing 'lewd visual materials'

Abilene police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon on charges of harboring a runaway child, possession/promotion of lewd visual materials depicting a child and evading arrest.

Police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road in reference to a missing child/runaway call.

Police said the suspect, Regan McClain, previously had been contacted in Abilene and that his phone was seized after he was found with a 16-year-old runaway from Fort Worth.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division applied for a warrant to search his phone, according to reports.

Detectives allegedly found "lewd visual images" of the teenager in text communications.

"At the time this information was obtained, police received a report that the defendant had possession of the (runaway) again and was in transit to Abilene," police reported.

Police said they contacted McClain regarding the runaway, at which point he fled on foot.

He was found inside the Mall of Abilene, where he was taken into custody and taken to Taylor County Jail.

According to jail records, his total bonds are $10,000.

Police said an application for an emergency protective order was completed.

