Abilene police arrest man for threatening victim with rifle at scene of motor vehicle crash

Abilene police arrested a man who allegedly brandished a rifle at the scene of a motor vehicle crash, according to reports released Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told police the man got out of a vehicle after the crash at the intersection of North Mockingbird Lane and North 18th Street, holding the rifle.

He chambered a round in the gun and screamed he was "going to kill the victim and the cops better get there soon," according to police.

The witness de-escalated the conflict prior to police arrival, according to reports. The firearm was found next to the suspect in his vehicle.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

He was taken to Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $45,679.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police arrest man for threatening victim with rifle at crash scene