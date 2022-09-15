Abilene police arrest man wielding 2-by-4 causing disturbance at nail salon

Abilene police nailed a man for his attempt to harass customers at a nail salon while wielding a wooden 2-by-4, according to reports released Thursday.

The man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly going "in and out of stores" brandishing the possible weapon, according to reports released Thursday.

Police said the suspect, arrested in the 700 block of South Leggett Drive, was yelling obscenities at customers, causing some to be frightened.

He was taken to Taylor County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct due to disturbing the peace and causing alarm, police said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police arrest man wielding 2-by-4