An Abilene man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges but officers at a north-side residence also seized two weapons.

Elijah James Perez, 20, was taken into custody and is being held at the Taylor County Jail. Bond total just under $100,000.

At a home in the 1500 block of Lillius Street, officers executing a search warrant found a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine and Percocet pills, used to relieve moderate to severe pain, and tetrahydrocannabinol. Also known as THC, it produces a narcotic effect similar to smoking marijuana.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police arrest nets stash of drugs, two weapons