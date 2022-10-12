An undocumented immigrant was arrested Tuesday for the allegedly sexual assault of a child younger than 14, Abilene police reported.

Fernando Corona-Trejo was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is in the Taylor County Jail, and his bond was set at $50,000, according to online jail records.

However, federal authorities also are having him held in jail without a bond.

The investigation into Corona-Trejo began after the victim made an outcry of a sexual abuse, police reported.

During an interview with police, the suspect "admitted to the allegations made against him," the report stated.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police arrest undocumented immigrant for sexual abuse of minor