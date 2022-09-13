Abilene police: car burglar held at gunpoint, drunk driver crash sends 2 to hospital

Laura Gutschke, Abilene Reporter-News
·1 min read

A south Abilene man caught a car burglar early Tuesday and held him at gunpoint until police arrived, according to an Abilene Police Department report.

The armed resident's barking dogs alerted about 4 a.m. to an intruder in a Ford Mustang parked at the curb in the 3300 block of Waverly Avenue. When police arrived, the car burglar stated he planned to steal the vehicle, "or buy it," the report said.

The suspect also admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the incident, the report said. He was charged with burglary of vehicle and taken to Taylor County Jail.

Alcohol also was a factor in a multi-vehicle crash at about 11:05 p.m. Monday at Southwest Drive and Rebecca Lane that sent two people to the hospital, according to a separate police report.

A Hawley driver at the scene was administered a field sobriety test because of the odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle. The driver also admitted to having "a few" drinks prior to the collision.

Two people were transported to a hospital, and one sustained fractures in a wrist and leg, police said.

The Hawley man was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault with vehicle and taken to jail.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police: Burglar held at gunpoint; 1 injured in DWI crash

