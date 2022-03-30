Abilene police charge man in connection with shooting of 2 teens, 1 fatally

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the early Tuesday shooting of two teens, leaving one fatally injured and a second in critical condition, Abilene police said late Wednesday.

Aashaud McVea

Aashaud McVea of Abilene was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. His bonds total $300,000, according to Taylor County Jail online records.

The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South La Salle Drive.

Police discovered a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old male shot outside a house. Both were transported to a hospital, where the older victim, later identified as Isaiah Arellano of Abilene, died.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the 16-year-old victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, Abilene police said.

More: 1 Abilene teen killed, another injured in overnight shooting

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man charged in connection with shooting of 2 Abilene teens, 1 fatally