Abilene police conduct more than 380 stops in effort to stem traffic fatalities

The Abilene Police Department has conducted 385 stops, issued 309 citations, cited 251 drivers for speeding and arrested three people as part of increased traffic enforcement that started September.

Officers have targeted areas throughout Abilene to help reduce speeding and increase awareness in light of an large number of traffic fatalities seen this year, said Rick Tomlin said in a statement released Tuesday.

Year-to-date, the APD's traffic department has worked 23 fatal crashes, resulting in a record high 28 fatalities on Abilene streets.

The increased traffic enforcement is being conducted to help curb this trend and will continue throughout the year, Tomlin said.

Police have worked a total of 173 hours of increased traffic enforcement since the program's inception.

"We urge drivers and motorcycle riders to practice safe driving habits by slowing down, avoiding distracted driving, and following the rules of the road," Tomlin wrote. "We also urge pedestrians and bicyclists to use caution and be attentive when navigating through the streets of Abilene."

