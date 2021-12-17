Abilene police: Handgun found in Abilene ISD student's backpack put there by parent

Abilene police said a handgun was found in a student's backpack at Alcorta Elementary

School on Friday.

Police said in a statement Friday afternoon the weapon was negligently put in the child's backpack by a parent.

According to Abilene ISD Superintendent David Young, the weapon had bullets in the magazine but none in the chamber.

That parent was issued a misdemeanor citation for making a firearm accessible for a child.

The firearm in question was immediately secured by police on campus, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The child noticed the weapon upon gathering belongings to go home for Christmas break, which began at the conclusion of school Friday.

Abilene ISD officials scheduled a Friday afternoon Zoom call to discuss the incident.

Alcorta Elementary formerly was Jackson Elementary in south Abilene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police: Handgun found in Abilene ISD student's backpack