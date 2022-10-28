Abilene police investigate THC gummies carried by student at Clack Middle School

The Abilene Police Department is investigating after a package of gummies containing THC was found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School on Friday, the department said in a news release.

The school’s resource officer was called to assist, and after speaking with the student, "it was determined that all involved students would be evaluated and removed from the school for their safety," according to reports.

Guardians were called to pick up their student. None of the children were deemed to have needed any medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police investigate THC gummies at Clack Middle School