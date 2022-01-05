Abilene police investigating death of man days after fight

Abilene police are investigating the death of an Abilene man who was injured during a fight, according to a news release Wednesday.

Christopher Carrion, 45, was taken to a hospital Monday "due to injuries sustained in a fight days earlier," the release said.

He died Tuesday from internal injuries, the release said.

The "mutual fight with a 23-year-old male" in the 800 block of Ballinger Street initially was not reported to police, the release said.

No charges have been filed but the investigation continues as law enforcement officials await autopsy results, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police investigating death of man injured in fight