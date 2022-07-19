Abilene police are investigating separated aggravated assaults Monday that involved deadly weapons, including one at which two men fired guns, according to police reports.

The second incident involved a suspect pulling a knife on a business owner.

At about 2:10 p.m., Abilene police responding to an altercation in the 1500 block of Kirkwood Street, discovered two men had fired guns. One man was injured and transported to a hospital.

Police said people connected to the incident have been contacted, but they did not disclose how many shots had been fired or if arrests have been made. The investigation continues.

In a separate incident, police were called just before noon to the 1800 block of Grape Street, where a man pulled a knife on a business owner, according to a police report.

Police continue to investigate the incident as an aggravated assault, with no arrest indicated on the report.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police investigating incidents involving gunshots, knife