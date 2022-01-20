Abilene police investigating overnight homicide in Kirby Lake area that injured two others

An overnight domestic disputed turned deadly, leaving a man fatally shot, another man stabbed and a woman shot, Abilene police said Thursday.

The incident occurred at a home in the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane across from the Kirby Lake area just after midnight, according to police reports.

A 32-year-old man reported to police he had been stabbed and two people shot.

Matthew Marquez

Officers arrived and detained a suspect, while emergency medical services began treating the two injured people.

The shooting victims were Samuel Shawn Berry, 53, who later died from his injuries, and a 43-year-old woman, police said.

The woman and the 32-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not identify those who were injured.

Matthew Christopher Marquez, 37, of Abilene was charged with first degree felony murder and two counts of first degree felony aggravated assault family violence.

His bonds were set at a total of $250,000 — $75,000 each for the two aggravated assault charges and $100,000 for the murder charge, according to Taylor County Jail records.

The incident began as a domestic dispute, police said, and all involved live at the residence.

According to the police report, the woman is the suspect's wife and Berry is his brother-in-law, according to reports.

Police said the suspect confessed to shooting a firearm and to causing the injuries to all three parties.

Both surviving victims corroborated details, as did an additional witness, according to reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is Abilene's first homicide for 2022. There were eight in 2021, and three in 2020.

Brian Bethel covers city and county government and general news for the Abilene Reporter-News.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police investigating overnight homicide in Kirby Lake area