Abilene police: Metal pole struck by driver saves several from serious injury

A metal pole struck by a reportedly "belligerent" driver likely saved several people from suffering seriously injuries, Abilene police said.

The alleged assault resulted in minor injuries to one victim, according to reports.

Police responded to a disturbance in the 2200 block of West Overland Trail around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect's vehicle hit a large metal pillar on the north side of the hotel located at the address.

The woman was "acting belligerent," according to reports, and after an investigation police determined there had been a "heated argument" between the driver and the woman reportedly hit by the vehicle.

Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and saw the driver allegedly steer the car toward the victim, strike her, then hit the pole. The suspect's vehicle hit the victim in the leg, according to reports.

"It is worth noting if the defendant was not stopped by the metal pole, she would have struck several other people and seriously injured them," police said.

Witnesses corroborated the events and gave written statements.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Taylor County Jail on charges of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a $30,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Pole struck by driver saves several from serious injury, police say