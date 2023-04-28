The Abilene Police Department on Friday announced that Adam Becker, an officer in the department, resigned Monday after a complaint had been filed against him concerning an off-duty incident.

Becker was arrested Thursday for the offense, which was not stated in a press release from the department.

The case has been turned over to the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What APD reported was that a complaint was made to the department, which determined that "allegations involved a potential criminal violation ... occurred while the officer was off duty."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene police officer arrested after his resignation this week