Abilene police: Postal worker shot Friday in apparent accident

Abilene police said a postal worker was shot while delivering mail Friday evening.

According to police reports, the 40-year-old victim told police he was delivering mail in the 1400 block of Westview Drive about 6:40 p.m. when he was hit by the bullet.

An investigation, police said, found a 27-year-old man likely was responsible and he also sustained an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect had taken himself to the hospital for minor injuries.

No one was charged in the incident, police said.

