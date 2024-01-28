Abilene Public Library’s Mockingbird Branch celebrates 15 years of serving the community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch celebrated 15 years of bringing literature to the community on Saturday.

Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch celebrates 15 years with Birthday Bash

According to Jay Smith, the Mockingbird Branch Library was established with the help of the Friends of the Library group.

“We opened in 2009 with the generous help of the Friends of the Library Organization… promoting literacy and access to information, so we are really excited to be hitting this benchmark,” Smith said.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now available in Taylor County

He mentioned that the community is the best part, and he shared that his experience has been nothing short of amazing.

“It’s amazing. It’s 15 years of serving the community and being a part here and we are really excited to be providing services to our community.” Smith said. “The best part of it is being part of the community, connecting with folks, and seeing them take advantage of what we have.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.