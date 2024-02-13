Abilene restaurant vandalized with suspected animal waste, owner calls it ‘a crappy thing to do’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene business caught a suspect on camera smearing what is believed to be animal waste on its windows over the weekend.

In the early morning hours over the weekend, a man was caught on the security cameras of Circle C Bar & Grill and a neighboring business. He’s seen intentionally walking to Circle C’s doors to wipe excrement on the business and write obscenities on the windows.

When an employee arrived later that morning to open up shop like normal, the vandalism was reported to Circle C owners Tara and Patrick Clark.

“It’s a crappy thing to do, but there’s not much you can do about it,” Mr. Clark told KTAB/KRBC. “We cleaned it up. They didn’t break anything. It’s just a very childish thing to do. They had to drive around with a bag of poo the whole day to do this, so what are you going to do about it beside laugh?”

The local restaurateurs said, while the vandalism is surprising, no actual harm was brought to the business, so they will not be pursuing charges for the time being against that unknown person.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.