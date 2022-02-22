Abilene teen becomes fourth charged with capital murder in Tom Green County

A femal Abilene teenager is the fourth person charged with capital murder in the death of Jacob Hernandez in Tom Green County.

Abilene police announced in a Feb. 15 social media post they were searching for Amethyst Aliyah Deanda, 17, in connection to a homicide May 26 in San Angelo.

Five days prior to the post, Abilene police arrested Eric Anthony Aguillon, 18, on suspicion of capital murder there.

Both teens are listed as codefendants with David Alexander Rodriguez, 23, of San Angelo, and Francisco Morales, 17, of Abilene, according to court documents, in connection to the shooting death of Jacob Hernandez, 26, at a San Angelo apartment.

Deanda was indicted Feb. 2 on a charge of capital murder, with a bond of $500,000, according to court documents.

What we know about the robbery turned homicide

About 3:24 a.m. May 26, San Angelo police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex. Officers found Hernandez lying on his back on a bed with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

On Dec. 1, police interviewed Morales in Taylor County Jail. He said he had been communicating with another man, who he refused to identify, from May 25-26 about committing a "lick," a "criminal incident," according to court documents.

Investigators on June 22 spoke to Deanda and Aguillon, who stated they and Morales traveled to San Angelo, documents state. They arrived at a house where a man, later identified as Rodriguez, drove them to a location where Morales picked up a gun.

They then drove to the apartment, where Morales said he fired the gun and left the firearm in the area, the documents state.

Investigators obtained Facebook messages and phone data from the Abilene teens, which led them to Rodriguez. While messages had been deleted, phone records placed Rodriguez with the group near the apartment around 3:20 a.m. May 26, the documents state.

